3 dead as speeding ambulance crashes into toll gate in Karnataka's Udupi

Byndoor (Karnataka) [India], July 20 (ANI): Three people died and four others were injured after a speeding ambulance toppled at a toll gate, near Karnataka's Byndoor on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Shiroor in Udupi district's Byndoor taluk.

As per information, the ambulance was moving a patient from Honnavar to Udupi.

Seven people were travelling in the ambulance.

The condition of one is critical and two injured have been admitted to the hospital.

According to the CCTV footage, toll gate attendants scrambled to clear the way for the ambulance, which was moving swiftly towards them. A toll staff noticed the fast-approaching ambulance. He managed to clear two barricades, but the last barricade couldn't be removed as the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the toll barricade.

The toll station staff also sustained serious injuries in the accident.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been registered at the Byndoor police station. (ANI)