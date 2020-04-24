3 deaths, 44 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 24 (ANI): With 44 more COVID-19 cases reported on Friday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Rajasthan has crossed the 2,000 mark.

According to the Rajasthan Health Department, three more deaths were reported in the state, taking the death toll to 31.

With 1,684 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count of coronavirus cases reached to 23,077, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. (ANI)