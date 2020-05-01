3 Delhi cops suspended for one day for lying

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): On Wednesday, three policemen were suspended for one day for lying to seniors that they came in contact with police personnel who tested positive for coronavirus and they must be home-quarantined.

The policemen were deployed at capital's Shastri Park metro station.

They have joined duties now.

"3 policemen were suspended on 29 April for 1 day for lying to seniors that they came in contact with police personnel who tested positive for COVID-19. They were deployed at Shastri Park metro station. They have joined duty now," a statement from the Delhi Police said.

According to the Health Ministry, Delhi's tally of positive coronavirus cases stands at 3,515 of which 1,094 patients have been cured while the death toll stands at 59. (ANI)

