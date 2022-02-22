3 died, 44 hospitalised after drinking spurious liquor in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh

Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): As many as three people have died and around 44 are hospitalised after they consumed spurious liquor bought from the shop in Mahul Nagar panchayat under the Ahraula police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, said Amrit Tripathi, Azamgarh District Magistrate on Monday.



"The incident took place on Sunday evening. Three people died after consuming spurious liquor bought are 44 are hospitalised of which six-seven are on dialysis and the rest are in normal condition," he said.

"The police have arrested two salesmen from the shop and the owner will be arrested soon and are initiating action against them under National Security Act," Tripathi added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

