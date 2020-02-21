3 drown after car plunges in lake in MP's Bhind

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Three people drowned after a car they were traveling in lost control and plunged into Gauri Lake here on Thursday night.

Their bodies have been recovered by the rescue team on early Friday morning from the car that had plunged into the lake.

The car was taken out and one of its doors was found open.

The incident took place under the City Kotwali police station. (ANI)

