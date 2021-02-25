3 drug smugglers held in J-K's Awantipora, 400 kg poppy straw seized

Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] February 25 (ANI): The Awantipora Police has arrested three drug smugglers and has allegedly seized 400 kilograms of poppy straw from them, the police informed on Thursday.

According to the police, during vehicular checking at naka point Beighpora crossing, the police team of Reshipora post signalled one vehicle dumper to stop but instead of stopping the vehicle fled away. Police Party chased the dumper and stopped it at some distance.

During a thorough search of the dumper vehicle, 400 Kgs of poppy straw was recovered and seized by the police which was concealed in 20 large bags kept inside the space specially created in the body of the dumper.



The three accused have been identified as Mohammad Mushtaq and Mustafa, both resident of Ferozpur Sangroor, Punjab and Umer Farooq Wani resident of Budriwan, Pulwama.

"Upon preliminary investigation, the consignment was being carried out of UT Jammu and Kashmir," the police said.

The dumper vehicle used for smuggling has also been seized.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at Police Station Awantipora. (ANI)

