3 experts injured in Assam's Baghjan explosion discharged from hospital

Tinsukia (Assam) [India], July 22 (ANI): Three experts, who suffered burns in the explosion near well number 5 of Oil India Limited (OIL) in Baghjan here, have been discharged after the treatment on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, OIL tweeted: "The team could successfully complete more than 70% of retrieval job of 7 1/16" tubing spool yesterday and for the remaining work had commenced since today morning. The three experts from Alert suffered minor burn injuries during removal of the spool."

"The three experts were provided immediate medical attention by doctor at well site and later on they were taken to burn unit section of Astha Nursing Home at Dibrugarh. They have been released after dressing of the burn injuries. It is expected that operations will resume at Baghjan tomorrow," OIL said in another tweet.

Earlier in the day, the explosion occurred near well number 5 of Oil India Limited in Baghjan injuring three foreign experts who were present at the site.

On May 27 this year, a blowout occurred after the well suddenly became active while OIL was carrying out workover operations in the gas-producing well Baghjan-5 under Baghjan Oilfield. The well caught fire on June 9. (ANI)

