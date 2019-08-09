3 extremists of North-East based insurgent group held in Patna

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Three extremists of a North-East based insurgent group have been arrested here, police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Patna Police and Manipur Police arrested the insurgents.

They have been identified as Sapam Kangleipal Meetei (37), Wahengham Thoi Luwang (36), Kangabam Roshan Singh (27). All are residents of Manipur, said police.

Further probe is on, police said. A case has been registered in this regard. (ANI)

