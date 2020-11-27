3 farmers attempt to end their lives in front of Odisha Assembly, saved by police

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], November 27 (ANI): Three farmers attempted to end their lives in front of Odisha Assembly in Bhubaneshwar on Friday. The police officials saved the lives of farmers.



"Our Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will not help. We do not have any money to repay loans," said a farmer

One of the farmers tried to self-immolate himself while the others preferred to kill themselves by coming in front of the car. The farmers were later taken to a nearby hospital.

On November 24, parents of a minor girl, attempted self-immolation in front of the Odisha Assembly building in Bhubaneshwar, in protest against police inaction in arresting those who murdered their daughter. (ANI)

