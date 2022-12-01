3 farmhouses sealed in Gurugram as part of drive against illegal constructions

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 1 (ANI): The department of town and country planning (DTCP) sealed three "illegal" farmhouses in Rojka Gujjar village near Damdama lake in Gurugram's Sohna.



District town and Country Planning Officer of Gurugram Amit Madholia said, "We have sealed 3 unauthorised farmhouses that are situated on an island on Damdama lake in Rojka Gujar village. These 3 properties are constructed on agricultural lands."



It is yet to be known whose properties have been sealed.



Demolition-cum- the sealing drive was carried out with the help of the police force on Tuesday following the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order in the Sonia Gosh Vs State of Haryana case.



"The action was a part of a compliance report under the National Green Tribunal (NGT) case- Sonia Gosh Vs State of Haryana. The report will be submitted to District Commissioner," Amit Madholia said. (ANI)

