3 flights from Ahemdabad to fly back British citizens home amid lockdown

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 11 (ANI): Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA) in Ahmedabad is scheduled to facilitate operations of three relief flights of British Airways for the UK nationals and their families who are stranded in Gujarat, informed SVPIA Director on Saturday.

Out of these three flights, the two flights scheduled for April 13 and April 15 have already been approved. They will arrive from London (Heathrow) at 1245 IST and depart at 1530 IST for London (Heathrow) on the same day, read an official statement.

The flight on April 17 will arrive at 2100 hours and depart at 2200 IST, and each flight will carry at least 280 passengers.

"Special care will be taken for the facilitation of the passengers and their social distancing in line with directives of Govt of India. SVPI Airport is requesting all the passengers to please follow instructions of the staff on duty," it further read.

Meanwhile, the country is under a 21-day lockdown which has been imposed to check the spread of the coronavirus.

States like Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, and Telangana have already extended the lockdown for the month of April. (ANI)

