New Delhi (India), Dec 2 (ANI): The House Committee of Lok Sabha on Monday issued notices to three former MPs to vacate the government residences they are currently occupying.
They are Maganti Murali Mohan of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Manohar Untwal of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and K Gopal of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).
The House Committee deals with all the matters related to residential accommodation for the Lok Sabha members. (ANI)
3 former MPs get notice to vacate official houses
ANI | Updated: Dec 02, 2019 21:34 IST
