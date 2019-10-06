3 Gulel gang members arrested by Delhi police

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Delhi police on Sunday arrested three members of Gulel gang for allegedly breaking window glass of cars using slingshots and stealing valuable items of the people.

The security personnel arrested Ankit (22), Mohammad Zakir (20) and Nasruddin (26) from a picket post. All the identified accused are the residents of Sangam Vihar area of the national capital.

The police have recovered a stolen laptop and a mobile phone along with TSR auto and a catapult from the notorious gang.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

