3 HAL-manufactured ALH Mk-III helicopters inducted into Indian Coast Guard

Bengaluru (Karnataka)/Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Three Advanced Light Helicopters (ALHs) manufactured by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited were inducted into the stables of the Indian Coast Guard by Dr Ajay Kumar, Defence Secretary on Saturday.

As per a statement, these helicopters which are part of the ALH Mk III indigenous Coast Guard programe will be positioned in Bhubaneswar, Porbandar, Chennai and Kochi and will be part of different Coast Guard Aviation Squadrons.

These helicopters are equipped with state-of-the-art equipment like Surveillance Radar, Electro-Optic Pod, Medical Intensive Care Unit, High-Intensity Search Light, SAR Homer, Loud Hailer, Machine Gun and can perform other key roles.



"The state-of-the-art helicopters with advanced sensors will enable ICG to take up challenging tasks. This is for the first time Performance-Based Logistics is being introduced in Indian Aviation sector which is a modern management practice and will increase operational and maintenance efficiency," Dr Kumar said while speaking at the virtual program.

"These helicopters will usher a paradigm shift in the capability in ship-borne operations and enhance coastal surveillance. Indian Coast Guard is also the first service to have Performance-Based Logistics management system introduced in aviation to ensure Helicopter Availability at four bases, K Natarajan, Director General, Indian Coast Guard said.

Helicopter MRO Division is the nodal agency for execution of PBL contract along with Engine Division and other Sister Divisions of HAL. (ANI)

