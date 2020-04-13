3 healthcare workers of Sir Gangaram Hospital test positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Of the 115 medical personnel working at the city's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, who were quarantined two weeks back, three have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Three healthcare workers of the hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, while 112 healthcare staff have tested negative. The COVID-19 test was conducted on all 115 healthcare workers, who were quarantined two weeks back," said Dr DS Rana, chairman, Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

These medical personnel, including doctors and nurses, were put under quarantine after they came in contact with two patients, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

So far, 1,154 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported from the national capital, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

