Rajasthan: 3 held after video of burning Hindu scripture pages goes viral

Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], December 28 (ANI): Three persons have been arrested after a video of burning pages of Hindu scripture went viral, said police.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Narpat Singh said the incident occurred after an initiation ceremony into Buddhism was held on December 25.

The arrests were made on Tuesday, said the ASP on the basis of a case registered.

"Three people were arrested after a video of burning some pages of Hindu religious scriptures went viral. The incident occurred after an initiation ceremony into Buddhism was held on December 25. A case has been registered, and the probe is underway," the ASP told ANI. (ANI)