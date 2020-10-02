3 held by Crime Branch in Goa for betting on IPL matches

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 2 (ANI): Three people were arrested by the Crime Branch on Thursday from Hotel Adara Prime in Morjim, Goa for their alleged involvement in betting on Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

A Crime Branch team arrested three people from Hyderabad named - Sandeep Patel, Krishnakant and Bhoja Bhopal Yadav. They were allegedly found to be accepting bets on IPL matches from the people from various parts of the country.



"The gang of bookies is operating since last 4 years, every year they establish a base at different places in the country. At the beginning of each season they accept deposit from their interested customers and at the end of the season accounts are settled as per winning and losses as per the calculation of software," a statement said.

As many as 8 mobile phones, a laptop, a LED screen and cash of Rs 19,200 were seized during the raid.

A case has been registered under Section 3 and 4 of Goa Daman and Diu Prevention of Public Gambling Act 1976. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

