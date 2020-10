Una (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 11 (ANI): Three men have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 22-year-old woman in the Haroli area of Una district, police said on Saturday.





"In district Una, a woman alleged that three persons have gang-raped her. A case has registered and the three accused have been apprehended. Further investigation is underway," Haroli deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Anil Kumar Mehta said. (ANI)