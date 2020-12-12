3 held for duping 20 cr from aspiring property buyers in Noida

New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police arrested three persons including a former financial adviser of Noida and Greater Noida Authority on the charges of duping Rs 20 crores from more than 20 aspiring property buyers/investors.

The accused Aniel Kumar Saha, Aunirban Saha, and Ashok Kumar Sirohi are residents of Noida and are the directors of M/s Saha Infratech Pvt. Ltd, a Real Estate company. The absconding trio was nabbed from Noida and Faridabad in a secret operation and are sent for three-day police remand.



The father-son duo Aniel and Aunirban are also the directors of another real estate company naming M/s Palm Developers (P) Limited. Whereas, Ashok Kumar Sirohi had served in Noida Authority and Greater Noida Authority as a financial adviser prior to joining the company.

An FIR was lodged in June 2019 against the accused on the basis of complainant Mamta Behal, who had been allegedly duped of Rs 5.44 crores on the pretext of investing in "AMEDEUS", a group housing project in Noida.

The investigation revealed Sahas and Sirohi cheated more than 20 investors with their bogus schemes amounting to Rs 20 crores. There is another FIR lodged against the real estate company in September 2020 by another victim. (ANI)

