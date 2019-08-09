3 held for duping Punjab CM's wife Preneet Kaur of Rs 23 lakh

Patiala (Punjab) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Three men have been arrested for allegedly duping Congress MP and wife of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Preneet Kaur to the tune of Rs 23 lakh, police said on Thursday.

"The three accused who fraudulently withdraw Rs 23 lakh rupees have been arrested. They told Preneet that her salary has to be credited in the account and the vital information is needed immediately. After securing the PIN and OTP, Rs 23 lakh was withdrawn from Preneet's account," Senior Superintendent of Police Mandeep Singh Sindhu told reporters here.

"693 sim cards and 19 mobiles have also been recovered from their possession," he said.

The accused identified as Afsar Ali and Noor were arrested on Wednesday from Govindgarh while the third accused was arrested from Jharkhand's Jamtara. (ANI)

