3 held for pelting stones at officials amid lockdown in Rampur

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Apr 2 (ANI): Three people have been detained after a group of miscreants pelted stones at officials in Rampur's Tanda area on Wednesday. The incident occurred while the security personnel were patrolling the area to ensure that people stay in their houses during the COVID-19 lockdown.

None of the officials were injured in the incident.

"A group pelted stones at the police team from their terrace. A case has been registered and action is being taken to arrest them," said Arun Kumar Singh, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Rampur.

Three people were detained during the incident and cases have been registered against six people, including a woman, under relevant Sections.

Deputy District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar (IAS), Tehsildar Mahendra Bahadur Singh, police station in-charge Durga Singh, along with other officials, were patrolling in the area on foot.

These officials were making an announcement for the people to stay inside their houses during the lockdown. A few people were seen on roads and got into an argument with the patrolling officials.

As the police officials tried to intervene, the miscreants resorted to stone-pelting. (ANI)

