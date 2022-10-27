3 held for possessing drugs worth Rs 4 crore in Assam's Karimganj

Karimganj (Assam) [India], October 27 (ANI): Police on Thursday apprehended three alleged drug peddlers for possessing 621 grams of Heroin worth Rs 4 crore in Assam's Karimganj district.

Based on a tip-off, a police team of Karimganj district on Thursday launched an operation in the Badarpur area and intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number AS-10D-7320.



During checking, the police team recovered 621 gms of heroin from the vehicle.

Partha Pratim Das, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Karimganj district said that the market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 4 crore.

"We have apprehended three persons namely Islamuddin, Hussain Ahmed and Abdul Latif. We found the drugs inside the chamber of a vehicle. During preliminary interrogation, they revealed that they came from the Myanmar border towards Nilambazar," Partha Pratim Das said. (ANI)

