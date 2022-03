Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI): Bandra and Worli unit of Anti Narcotics Cell arrested three drug peddlers from different areas of Mumbai and recovered 3.160 kg of MD drugs worth Rs 4.73 crore in the international market, said Anti Narcotics Cell.





A case had been registered under NDPS Act, added Anti Narcotics Cell.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)