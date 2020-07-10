Representative Image
3 held in Bhopal for GST evasion of over Rs 7 crore

ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2020 05:43 IST

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): Three persons arrested in Bhopal for GST evasion of about Rs 7.97 crore, according to the Directorate General of GST Intelligence.
Branded hand sanitizers amounting to Rs 20.40 crore have also been seized from their possession. (ANI)

