Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): Three persons arrested in Bhopal for GST evasion of about Rs 7.97 crore, according to the Directorate General of GST Intelligence.
Branded hand sanitizers amounting to Rs 20.40 crore have also been seized from their possession. (ANI)
3 held in Bhopal for GST evasion of over Rs 7 crore
ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2020 05:43 IST
