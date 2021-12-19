3 held in burglary in Hyderabad's Chikkadpally area

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 19 (ANI): The Telangana police have arrested three for alleged involvement in a case of burglary reported at Chikkadpally in October. The police recovered gold ornaments weighing 70 tolas from them.

According to the police, the arrested persons are identified as Gunjapagu Sudhakar alias Anthony, Mohd Ayub and a woman G Nagamani, who received the stolen property.

The police have also booked another accused, Mohd Tabreez, who is absconding.



"Sudhakar is involved in 59 cases in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and PD Act was invoked against him twice in the past. In 17 cases he was awarded conviction and imprisoned. His associate Ayub, is involved in 120 cases in the two Telugu States and was also detained under PD Act twice by Hyderabad and Cyberabad police," it said.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said Sudhakar along with his accomplice Ayub entered into a house located at Gagan Mahal in Domalguda area after breaking the latch of the main door using an iron rod.

"They entered the bedroom and opened the cupboard using a screwdriver, and collected gold ornaments weighing around 70 tolas and some cash before escaping," he said. (ANI)

