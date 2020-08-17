3 held in connection with vandalism in Delhi's Mori Gate area

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Delhi Police has arrested three persons after a few people allegedly vandalised several vehicles and fired a few rounds in the air in Kucha Mohtar Khan locality of Delhi on Sunday night.

"On Monday early morning, a call regarding a quarrel in Kucha Mohtar khan was received in Police Station Kashmiri Gate following which local police reached the spot and found some damaged vehicles and three empty rounds," said Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) north.

"During the further enquiry, locals told that a group of boys came and knocked their houses. They also entered the house of one resident. It was also told that the group was searching for someone. But the local residents could not give the names of anyone," Bhardwaj added.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the search was launched to find the accused.

"During the investigation, it was found that there a quarrel occurred between a group of boys from the locality with a person named Lalit Yadav, a Bad Character of PS Model Town who later called his associates to the spot. Raids are being conducted. Three of his associates have been arrested," said Bhardwaj.

Total four rounds were fired here out of which three were handed over by the locals to the police while one more round was later found during the crime team inspection. (ANI)

