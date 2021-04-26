3 held in Delhi for black marketing Remdesivir at Rs 40,000 per dose

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Three people in the Kotwali area of the national capital were arrested for black marketing Remdesivir at Rs 40,000 per dose, and seized Rs 1,20,000 in cash.

As per a statement, 100 oximeters and 48 small oxygen cylinders were also found in the vehicles of the accused. Three doses of Remsedivir have been seized from their possession.



Remdesivir is considered a key anti-viral drug in the fight against COVID-19.

The three have been identified as Alok Tyagi and Abhishek - residents of Ghaziabad, and Somel Gupta, a resident of Noida.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

