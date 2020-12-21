3 held in UP's Noida for duping over 200 people on false job promises

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 21 (ANI): Noida Police on Sunday arrested three persons who allegedly duped more than 200 people with false job promises. The police has also claimed to have seized Rs 41,500, a desktop, a mobile phone and fake documents from the possession of the accused.

The accused Dr. Brajesh Verma, Mahesh Patel and Rajveer are residents of Greater Noida. The primary accused Brajesh Verma runs an NGO through which he used to allegedly cheat people on the pretext of offering them jobs. Notably, Verma also contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Jaunpur.



Speaking to ANI, Luv Kumar Additional Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) said, "We registered an FIR on December 15 based on complaints of duping by few persons. On investigation, we found the main accused Dr. Brajesh Verma who runs an NGO namely 'Shilpi Shwayam Seva Sansthan' sent letters to schools mentioning that free training of stitching, sewing and others would be provided. Further, he collected Rs 50,000-60,000 from the victims on the pretext of providing them jobs. He falsely framed posts like Block Coordinator, Tehsil Coordinator, District Coordinator and others. He used this money to open offices in other places and finally went absconding."

When asked how many persons the accused has duped, Kumar said, "As per our investigations, he cheated around 200-250 people. We also found that he has spent time in jail in 2011 and 2013 in from Mainpuri and Satehpur respectively for similar frauds."

As per the police, the accused had also received huge sums of money as grants from various government institutions in the past. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

