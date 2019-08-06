The cache of cannabis was caught from a truck in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
The cache of cannabis was caught from a truck in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. Photo/ANI

3 held, nearly 400kg cannabis seized in Visakhapatnam

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:40 IST

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Three persons were arrested by the police on Tuesday and 398 kilograms of cannabis was seized from a vehicle during a search operation here.
Visakhapatnam Rural Police seized the drug consignment from a van of Uttar Pradesh registration at KD Peta village here.
Officials said the three persons who were arrested hailed from Uttar Pradesh.
The worth of the cannabis seized is approximately Rs 35 to 40 lakh.
Police also seized cash worth Rs 2,500 and three mobile phones from the arrested persons. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 18:03 IST

Only 2 families will loose their livelihood with scrapping of...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Welcoming the Central government's decision to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution, BJP MP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering, on Tuesday said only two families in the state will lose their livelihood while everyone else will benefit from it.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 17:54 IST

AgustaWestland case: Court dismisses bail plea of Ratul Puri...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): A special Delhi court on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of businessman Ratul Puri in AgustaWestland chopper case considering the evidence collected by Enforcement Directorate.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 17:50 IST

K'taka CM seeks extension of enrolment date of farmers under PMFBY

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday requested Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to extend the cut-off date for enrollment of farmers under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna (PMFBY) for the Kharif Season to August 14.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 17:33 IST

Maharashtra CMO requests for NDRF team from Goa

Sindhudurg (Maharashtra)[India], Aug 6 (ANI): In view of the discharge of water from Tillari Dam, Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis has requested Central Government for National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team from Goa for Dodamarg in Sindhudurg district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 17:29 IST

Farooq Abdullah is not under any arrest or detention: Amit Shah

New Delhi (India), Aug 6 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday in Lok Sabha clarified that National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah is not under house arrest or any form of detention.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 17:19 IST

Took decades for the historic mistake to be rectified: Mukhtar...

New Delhi (India), August 6 (ANI): Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi echoed BJP's stance on abrogation of Article 370, which does away with the special status to Jammu and Kashmir said, "it took decades for the historic mistake to be rectified".

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 17:10 IST

Farooq Abdullah accuses Shah of lying in parliament, says will...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir's former chief minister and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday lashed out at Home Minister Amit Shah for stating that he was inside his home by his own free will and accused him of lying in the parliament.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 17:08 IST

NSA Ajit Doval reviews J-K situation; finds locals supportive...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Tuesday reviewed the situation on ground zero and met with some locals a day after the Central government's decision to scrap Article 370 and bifurcating the Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:57 IST

Cong should rectify its historical blunder by supporting Article...

New Delhi (India), Aug 6 (ANI): Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday slammed the Congress as a "divided house" on the issue of abrogation of Article 370 and said the grand old the party should rectify its "historical blunder" by supporting the resolution brought by Union Home Minist

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:57 IST

J-K: Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Sunderbani sector

Rajouri [Jammu and Kashmir], Aug 6 (ANI): Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani Sector of Rajouri district on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:56 IST

Supriya Sule attacks Union Government over bifurcation of Jammu...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday questioned the Union government's decision to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir in two union territories during her speech in Lok Sabha.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 16:56 IST

Northern Army commander chairs meeting to review operational...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): In the backdrop of prevailing political and security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Northern Army Command chief, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Core Group of Intelligence and Security agencies in Srinagar to review operati

Read More
iocl