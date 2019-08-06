3 held, nearly 400kg cannabis seized in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Three persons were arrested by the police on Tuesday and 398 kilograms of cannabis was seized from a vehicle during a search operation here.

Visakhapatnam Rural Police seized the drug consignment from a van of Uttar Pradesh registration at KD Peta village here.

Officials said the three persons who were arrested hailed from Uttar Pradesh.

The worth of the cannabis seized is approximately Rs 35 to 40 lakh.

Police also seized cash worth Rs 2,500 and three mobile phones from the arrested persons. (ANI)

