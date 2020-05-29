3 held with rare turtle species in Assam

Chirang (Assam) [India], May 28 (ANI): Three people were arrested on Wednesday with rare species of Tricarinate hill turtle in Chirang district of Assam, officials said.

Two more rare species, owl and golden langur were also recovered by the police from different areas in the district.

"These rare species had moved out of the forest due to the changing weather," District Forest Officer Brahmananda Patiri told ANI.

"A team from Guwahati will check their health after which we will release them into forests," he added. (ANI)

