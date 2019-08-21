3 IAF personnel killed, 3 others injured in mishap in Barmer

Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Three Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel were killed and three others sustained injuries after the truck in which they were travelling fell into a gorge in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Wednesday, police said.

The injured are said to be in a critical condition and have been admitted to a hospital in Barmer.

The incident occurred on the hilltop of Chauhtan town in the afternoon on Wednesday.

Minutes after the incident, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajitsing, Chauhtan Tehsildar Sunil Kotewa reached the spot.

Further investigation into the matter is on. (ANI)

