Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday said that three IFS officers, who were undergoing treatment at a government hospital after tested positive for coronavirus, have now tested negative twice and are recovering after receiving treatment.
Congratulating doctors and other health workers involved in their treatment, Rawat said: "This shows the competence of our physicians."
A total of 724 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. (ANI)
3 IFS officers test negative for coronavirus: U'khand CM
ANI | Updated: Mar 27, 2020 23:23 IST
