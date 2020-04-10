3 including 2 nurses test COVID-19 positive in Mumbai's Dadar, area tally at 6

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): Three persons, including two nurses and a man, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Dadar here, taking the virus count to six in the area, Maharashtra health officials said on Friday.

"As many three new cases of the novel coronavirus was reported from Dadar, in south Mumbai on Friday. Two nurses of Shushrusha Hospital and a man from Kelkar Road tested positive for COVID-19. The total number of cases in Dadar is now at six," they said.

Meanwhile, five more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Dharavi, taking the tally of the virus in the area to 22, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Out of five new COVID-19 cases, three are male patients and two are female. These cases were reported from PMGP colony, Muslim Nagar, Kalyanwadi and Murugan chawl.

The highest number of cases in Dharavi were reported from Dr Balia Nagar, with the tally at five, including one death.

According to police, two persons associated with Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat have detected positive for COVID-19. The duo was already quarantined at Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex and is now being shifted to the hospital.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 1,364 people have tested positive in Maharashtra so far, including 125 cured and discharged and 97 deaths. (ANI)

