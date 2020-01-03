Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Three people including two government officials were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday in connection with an alleged scholarship scam in Himachal Pradesh.
The case was registered in May last year at the request of Himachal Pradesh Government.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
3 including govt officials arrested in HP scholarship scam
ANI | Updated: Jan 03, 2020 22:26 IST
