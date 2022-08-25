3 infiltrators killed by Army and Police in J-K's Uri

Uri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 25 (ANI): Three infiltrators were killed by Army and Baramulla Police near Madiyan Nanak post in the Kamalkote sector of Uri on Thursday.

"Army and Baramulla Police #neutralised 03 #infiltrators (FTs) near Madiyan Nanak post in #Kamalkote sector of #Uri. More details to be followed. @JmuKmrPolice," tweeted Kashmir Zone police.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, the Indian Army foiled a third infiltration bid by terrorists on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Pallanwala area of Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector on Tuesday night.

"An infiltration bid was foiled by the Indian Army at LOC in Pallanwala in Akhnoor sector on the night of August 23. This is the third such failed infiltration attempt in the last 72 hours at LoC," Army officials said on Wednesday. (ANI)