3 injured as bus overturns in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district

Jashpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 2 (ANI): As many as three people were injured after a bus overturned near the Duldula area of Jashpur district in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday morning, said police.

The bus was on its way to Ranchi from Raipur when it overturned near Duldula at about 5 am this morning.



A case is to be registered against the bus driver.

"Three injured after a bus overturned on its way to Ranchi from Raipur near Duldula, at about 5 am this morning. Case to be registered against the bus driver," said Vijay Aggrawal, Superintendent of Police (SP), Jashpur.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

