New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): At least three people including a woman and an auto driver were injured in a road accident on Wednesday here near Akshardham.
Deputy Commissioner of Police said, "A high-speed bus hit several vehicles which left 3 people including a woman and an auto driver injured."
The injured were admitted to the hospital. (ANI)
3 injured in road mishap in Delhi
ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 18:52 IST
