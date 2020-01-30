3 Jamia students reach Delhi police's Crime Branch office for

New Delhi [India], Jan 30 (ANI): Delhi Police on Thursday summoned three students of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University in connection with violence which broke out during CAA protests">anti-CAA protests on December 15 last year.

The students reached the Crime Branch office of the Delhi Police.

On the day of the violent protests, some protestors, which Jamia has maintained were outsiders and not students, set buses and vehicles on fire in parts of South Delhi. (ANI)

