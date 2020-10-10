3 juveniles among five held for beating man who succumbed to his injuries

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Three juveniles were among five persons arrested on Saturday after an 18-year old man, who was beaten up by this group over his alleged relationship with a girl, succumbed to his injuries, the Delhi Police said.

"The 18-year-old victim, Rahul, was friendly with a girl from Jahangirpuri. Her family objected to their friendship and beat him up. He was admitted to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital in Delhi in an unconscious condition on Wednesday and later succumbed to his injuries, Vijayanta Arya, District Commissioner of Police, North West Delhi said.



"The deceased had no visible injuries on his body. A post mortem has been done and doctors have stated that rupturing of his spleen was the cause of death. A case has been registered and a probe is on," she added.

Arya said Muhammad Raj, Manwar Hussain and three minors have been arrested.

She said it a dispute between two families and appealed to people "not to give any colour" to the case. (ANI)

