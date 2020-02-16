3 Kashmiri students arrested for raising anti-India slogans released

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], Feb 16 (ANI): Three Kashmiri engineering students, arrested on sedition charges, were released after the execution of a bond under Section 169 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure), police said on Sunday.

Three Kashmiri students of KLE Institute of Technology here were arrested on sedition charges for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans and posting a video of it on a messaging platform, according to the police.

Section 169 of the CrPc is involved when the investigating officer is of the view that there was not sufficient evidence to produce an accused before a court for remand. (ANI)

