3 killed, 1 injured in car-truck collision in UP's Unnao

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 14 (ANI): Three people died and one other was injured in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao after the car they were travelling in collided with a truck at the Unnao-Ganga barrage road of the Gangaghat Kotwali area on Tuesday late night.

According to CO Unnao, Ashutosh Kumar, the car carrying four individuals had a head-on collision with the truck that severely injured its occupants.

Kumar further informed that the injured were taken to the Hallet Hospital in Kanpur where three of them succumbed to their injuries.

The police have informed the families of the victims of the incident.

The police also said that the truck driver and conductor had allegedly fled from the spot.

More details are awaited. (ANI)