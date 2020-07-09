3 killed, 1 injured in road accident in AP's Anantapuram

Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): Three members of a family died and the driver was injured in a road accident in Anantapuram district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Amarnath (50), Chinnamma (66) and Raju (27). While the bodies were taken to government general hospital, Anantapuram, the injured driver has been shifted to a private hospital in the district.

According to Sub Inspector Anjaneyulu, Raptadu police station, "A family was going from Akuledu village, Ainganamala Mandal of Anantapuram district to Bangalore. They are residents of Bangalore, had gone to their native village due to lock down, and were returning."

"At around 6 a.m. today, the vehicle was crossing Gollapalli village, Raptadu mandal, Anantapuram district. There the car in which they were traveling hit the divider and overturned. Three passengers died on the spot, the driver is injured," he added.

The Police suspects over speeding to be the reason for the accident. A case has been filed under section 304A IPC and investigation is underway. (ANI)

