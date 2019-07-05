3 killed, 1 injured in road accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway
ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2019 10:21 IST
<p><a href="/search?query=Waliv">Waliv</a> (<a href="/search?query=Maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>) [India], July 04 (ANI): Three members of a family died while one injured after a tempo vehicle rammed into their car.<br />The unfortunate accident took place on Wednesday evening on Mumbai-<a href="/search?query=Ahmedabad">Ahmedabad</a> <a href="/search?query=highway">highway</a> under <a href="/search?query=Waliv">Waliv</a> Police Station limits.<br />The injured was immediately taken to a nearby hospital.<br />Police have registered a case against the driver of the tempo vehicle.<br />Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)<br /></p>