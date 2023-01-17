3 killed, 14 injured as bus rams into truck in Assam's Morigaon

Morigaon (Assam) [India], January 16 (ANI): At least three people were killed and 14 others injured when a vehicle carrying pilgrims rammed into a truck in Assam's Morigaon area, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred on National Highway 37 in the Dharamtul area, 18 km away from Morigaon.

"Three people were killed and 14 others were left injured in the accident," a Police officer posted in Morigaon said.



"The injured persons were rushed to the Morigaon Civil hospital. Two of the injured have been referred to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital," the police officer added.

According to the reports, the driver of the vehicle carrying pilgrims rammed a truck parked on the roadside. The vehicle carrying pilgrims bearing registration number AS-01LC-3585 on its way to Guwahati was returning from Parasuram Kunda in Arunachal Pradesh after taking a holy dip in the Lohit river on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, they added.

More details are awaited (ANI)

