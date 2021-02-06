3 killed, 2 critical after consuming poisonous liquor in Bihar

Kaimur (Bihar) [India], February 6 (ANI): Three people died and two are critical after allegedly consuming poisonous liquor in Kaimur district of Bihar.

The locals claimed that they have complained about the poisonous liquor.

District Superintendent of Police, District Magistrate, and Deputy Superintendent of police of Bhabua along with Sub Divisional Magistrate reached the spot after receiving the information.



"One body was recovered in the village whereas and two bodies were taken by their relatives," said the police.

"Those who fell sick were admitted to a private hospital in the area," police added.

However, the administration has not confirmed that the deaths were due to the consumption of poisonous liquor.

"Will reveal the cause of death after post mortem. An investigation is underway," police said. (ANI)

