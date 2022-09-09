3 killed, 3 injured after car falls into gorge in Rishikesh

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], September 9 (ANI): As many as three people were killed and three others were injured after the car they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge near Brahmapuri on the Rishikesh-Badrinath road on Friday morning, said police.

The injured have been rescued and sent to the government hospital in Rishikesh.

The inspector in-charge of the police station Muni Ki Reti, Ritesh Shah said, "All the people in the car were going for Badrinath Dham. The car suddenly fell into a deep gorge near Brahmapuri, Shri Ram Tapasthali Ashram. Three injured have been rescued and sent to the Government Hospital Rishikesh. While three passengers in the car died on the spot in the accident."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)