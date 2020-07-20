Pithoragarh (Uttrakhand) [India], July 20 (ANI): Three people in the Madkot village lost their lives while eight people from a neighbouring village are missing following a cloudburst, according to the District Magistrate Pithoragarh V K Jogdande.
"A rescue team is present at the spot," said Jogdande.
More information is awaited.
Last week, a cloudburst and heavy rains wreaked havoc in Kansari village in the Kedarnath valley. (ANI)
3 killed, 8 missing after cloudburst in Uttrakhand's Pithoragarh
