3 killed after bus rams into truck in Uttar Pradesh

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 10 (ANI): At least three persons were killed and dozens injured after a bus rammed into a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Monday.

The accident took place apparently when two roadways buses were racing against each other when one of them hit a truck loaded with gravel on the Aligarh-Agra National Highway, killing three persons including the truck driver on the spot.

According to police, Injured have been admitted to the hospital.

"Two persons are critical while four were discharged after administering first aid," said Ashok Kumar, Circle officer, Chandausi.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

