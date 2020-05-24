3 killed as police vehicle overturns in UP's Hapur

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): Three people, including one police constable and a driver, died on the spot after a police vehicle overturned at National Highway-9 of Simbhaoli police station area, Hapur on Sunday.

The police team had come to Ghaziabad from Lakhimpur Kheri in connection with a kidnapping case. The incident occurred while they were returning from Ghaziabad.

The police had the alleged kidnapper and the victim girl along with them. The alleged abductor was also killed in the accident along with the constable and driver.

One woman constable, an inspector and the girl have suffered serious injuries. (ANI)

