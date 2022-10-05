3 killed in road accident in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmour

Sirmour (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 5 (ANI): A total of three persons died on Wednesday after their pickup vehicle fell into a ditch at Tikkari road in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmour, District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC) informed.

The deceased have been identified as Ramsawroop, Ishwarchand, and Geeta Ram from the village Tikkari in Sangrah tehsil of Sirmour.

More details are awaited. (ANI)